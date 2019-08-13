Sulphur — Funeral services for Sandra Dee Campbell will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Hale’s Memorial Chapel, in Sulphur, with Reverends Frank Trent and James Rossen officiating.

Sandra was born April 15, 1969, in Wynnewood, to Troy Wayne and Julia E. (Gordon) Flowers. She died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Sulphur, at the age of 50 years, 3 months and 21 days. She and Jerry Lee Campbell were united in marriage in 1989. From this union was born one son, Kaz Levi Campbell.

Sandra grew up in Sulphur, where she attended Sulphur Public School, prior to graduating from Stratford High School in 1987. After high school, she attended Draughon’s Business School in Oklahoma City. Throughout her life, she made her home in Oklahoma and Texas, where she worked in the banking and investments industry. Sandra was a very outgoing individual. She loved spending time with her family and friends, simply enjoying life. She also loved spending time boating with friends and family on area lakes.

Survivors include her son, Kaz Campbell of Plano, Texas; mother, Julia E. Mayo and husband Bill, of Sulphur; three siblings, Terry Flowers and wife Jeanie, of Sulphur, Fredda Mester of Durant, and Kathy Flowers of Sulphur; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and long-time companion, Sammy Kiser of Davis

Sandra was preceded in death by her father, Troy Wayne Flowers.

