KINGFISHER — Shyann Shipman shined on both the mound and at the plate Monday, propelling McLoud to a 10-3 season-beginning win over Kingfisher.

In a route-going performance, Shipman allowed three runs (one earned) and four hits in seven innings. She registered seven strikeouts and walked six.

Batting in the 2-hole, Shipman went 3 for 4 with a double, two singles and three runs.

McLoud trailed 3-1 after five innings but recorded five runs in the sixth and four runs in the seventh.

Cleanup hitter Lexie Boyer smashed two doubles, scored twice and drove in a run.

Teammate Skylee Hastings collected two singles and drove in a run. Jessie Wooten recorded two runs batted in.

McLoud finished with 10 hits.

McLoud’s varsity will launch its fast-pitch home season at 5 p.m. today opposite North Rock Creek. The Lady Redskins will travel to Jones Thursday for a 5 p.m. game.

Note: Compiled from staff reports.