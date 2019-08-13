Three juveniles were critically injured in a collision north of Ringling in Jefferson County.

According to reports from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the collision occurred around 6:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 on County Road 3040, near County Street 1930.

The driver, a 16-year-old female from Ringling, was heading northbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Trail Blazer with three other juvenile passengers, ages 17, 14 and 14, according to OHP.

The driver allegedly reached into the back seat to grab an item and departed the roadway to the right, striking an embankment and continuing through a fence. OHP reported that the vehicle rolled two times and the three passengers, who were not wearing seatbelts, were ejected.

The driver was treated and released from Ardmore Mercy Hospital with minor injuries. However, all three passengers were admitted to OU Medical Center and the OU Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

According to the OHP, all three suffered head, trunk internal, trunk external, arm and leg injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. The weather was reportedly clear and dry at the time of the collision.