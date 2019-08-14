Asher was the recipient of 16 walks Tuesday in blitzing Wanette/Macomb 17-0.
The game went just 2 ½ innings after Asher tallied 10 runs in the first and seven runs in the second.
Winning pitcher Jordan Odell didn’t give up a hit, fanned nine and walked one.
Victoria Frankovich, Kayla Easter and Odell walked three times each.
Five Lady Indians — Makinize Odell, Kaythryn Dixson, Madilynn Larman, Alexis Francis and Tannah Hamilton — knocked in two runs.
