Ardmore

Felton Ray Eppler, 90, Retired service engineer, died Aug. 12, 2019. Services are pending. (Craddock)



Sulphur

Terrel L. Billings, 85, died Aug. 12, 2019. Services are 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at the First Free Will Baptist Church. (Hale’s)