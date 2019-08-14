The Elks National Foundation announced the start of its 2020 Most Valuable Student scholarship contest.

The contest judges based on scholarship, leadership and financial need and awards scholarships ranging from $4,000 to $50,000 to its 500 national winners, according to a press release from the Elks National Foundation.

The application is available online for high school seniors who are United States citizens. Males and females compete separately, according to the press release.

The top 20 finalists participate in Leadership Weekend in Chicago from April 23-26, according to the press release.

"Having grown up in a city where most students weren't expected to graduate high school, let alone attend college, this investment was beyond imaginable, and I'm so excited that it's now a reality," said Tabitha Escalante, a 2019 MVS top winner who will attend Harvard University in the fall, in the press release.

The Elks National Foundation has been awarding scholarships since 1931. For Most Valuable Student scholarship details, visit elks.org/scholars or enf.elks.org/MVS.