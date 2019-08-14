(TNS) — With due respect to Mrs. Gump, my mama always said life was like a box of jalapeños: You never know how spicy it is going to be until you bite into one.

And that’s the problem with jalapeños in general. You could have two of the peppers side by side, identical in every way. You bite into one and it produces a pleasant, faint tingle on your tongue, like fairy dust. Then you nibble on the other and it melts your ears.

Jalapeños are a most inconstant fruit. So why do we love them so much?

Because they are just that good.

In my youth, I occasionally used to eat entire jalapeños raw. We all do stupid things when we are young, and that was one of mine. I didn’t enjoy it, but I thought I should.

Fortunately, I am older and wiser now. I take my peppers in smaller doses. I also make absolutely certain to wash my hands thoroughly and then wash them again whenever I touch a jalapeño that has been cut open. That’s a mistake that you only make once.

CHEDDAR JALAPEÑO CHICKEN BURGERS WITH GUACAMOLE

Yield: 4 servings

1 1/2 pounds ground chicken

1/2 cup finely chopped yellow onion

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh cilantro

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 teaspoons chopped jalapeño

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

1/3 cup finely shredded cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper

4 hamburger buns, toasted

1/2 cup sour cream

1 cup guacamole

Lettuce, optional

Sliced red onions, optional

1. Prepare a grill for medium heat (or use a skillet with a little oil on it).

2. Transfer the ground chicken to a medium bowl. Add the onion, cilantro, garlic, jalapeño, cumin, paprika, cheddar cheese, salt and pepper. Using your hands, mix everything together. Make sure everything is evenly incorporated without overmixing the ground chicken.

3. Form the mixture into 4 (1/2-inch thick) patties. Cook burgers over medium heat until cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes per side. Serve each patty in a burger bun topped with sour cream and guacamole and any additional toppings needed.

Per serving: 597 calories; 32 g fat; 10 g saturated fat; 164 mg cholesterol; 34 g protein; 38 g carbohydrate; 5 g sugar; 7 g fiber; 1,239 mg sodium; 221 mg calcium

Recipe by whatsgabycooking.com

GREEN HOT SAUCE

Yield: 16 servings

1/2 pound serrano chiles

1/4 pound jalapeños

1/4 pound poblano or Anaheim peppers

1 cup distilled white vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon lime juice

2 tablespoons honey

Note: This mixture of peppers yields a very hot but very flavorful sauce. If you want it milder, use more poblano or Anaheim peppers and fewer jalapeños or serranos, while still keeping 1 total pound of peppers. If you want it hotter, use more jalapeños and fewer serranos, while still keeping 1 total pound of peppers.

1. Preheat broiler. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. Place chiles on prepared baking sheet and poke holes in each one with a fork. Broil 10 inches from broiler until tops start to blacken, about 5 to 10 minutes. Flip and broil until tops start to blacken, another 5 to 10 minutes. Place in a bowl and cover with plastic wrap at least 15 minutes.

2. Wearing gloves (seriously — wear the gloves), remove the skins, the stems and many seeds as possible. Place in a food processor or blender along with the vinegar, salt, lime juice and honey. Process until smooth, about 1 minute.

Per serving: 21 calories; 1 g fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; no protein; 3 g carbohydrate; 2 g sugar; 1 g fiber; 119 mg sodium; 99 mg calcium

Based on a lost recipe

JALAPEÑO-CILANTRO PICKLED CORN

Yield: 16 servings

4 ears of corn

1/2 small onion (yellow or red), thinly sliced

1 jalapeño, thinly sliced

4 large sprigs cilantro

1 cup distilled white vinegar

2 tablespoons salt

2 teaspoons granulated sugar

1 (1-quart) canning jar or 2 (1-pint) jars with lids

1. Fill a large bowl with ice and water. Cook corn in a large pot of boiling water until just cooked through, about 2 minutes. Set in ice bath to cool. Drain; cut kernels from cobs and place in a large bowl. Add onion, jalapeño and cilantro, and mix well. Transfer mixture to jar or jars.

2. Bring vinegar, salt, sugar and 2 cups of water to a boil in a small saucepan, stirring to dissolve the salt and sugar. Pour hot brine over mixture in jar, and cover. Let cool, then chill. Will keep in refrigerator for 2 months.

Per serving: 24 calories; 1 g fat; 1 g saturated fat; no cholesterol; 1 g protein; 5 g carbohydrate; 2 g sugar; 1 g fiber; 1,518 mg sodium; no calcium

Recipe from Bon Appétit

SMASHED FINGERLINGS WITH JALAPEÑOS

Yield: 8 servings

3 pounds fingerling potatoes, halved crosswise if large

1/2 cup olive oil, divided

Salt and pepper

1/4 cup sherry vinegar or red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon whole grain mustard

1 jalapeño, thinly sliced into rounds, seeds removed if desired

1/4 cup (lightly packed) chopped parsley leaves

1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Toss potatoes with 1/4 cup of the oil on a rimmed baking sheet; season with salt and pepper. Roast until golden brown and tender, 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool slightly, then lightly flatten.