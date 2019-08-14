Judge blocks implementation of new liquor law

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A state district judge has blocked implementation of a new law that requires top brands of wine and spirits to be sold to all Oklahoma alcohol wholesalers.

The Oklahoman reports Judge Thomas Prince in Oklahoma City ruled the new law violates the state constitution.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court had remanded the legal challenge launched to the new law by a group of liquor wholesalers. Currently, manufacturers can designate a single wholesaler to distribute their products.

The group argued the law unconstitutionally changed the amendment passed by voters in 2016 that also allows the sale of strong beer in grocery and convenience stores and the sale of cold, strong beer in liquor stores.

___

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com

•••

3.4-magnitude earthquake rattles part of northern Oklahoma

MEDFORD, Okla. (AP) — No injuries were reported after a 3.4-magnitude earthquake shook a sparsely populated area of northern Oklahoma.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake was recorded about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday about 8 miles (13 kilometers) south-southeast of Medford, about 93 miles (150 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City. It was recorded at a depth of about 4 miles (7 kilometers).

No damage was immediately reported. Geologists say damage is unlikely in temblors below magnitude 4.0.

Thousands of earthquakes in Oklahoma have been linked to underground injection of wastewater from oil and gas production. The USGS reports the number of magnitude 3.0 or greater earthquakes is on pace to decline for the fourth straight year after state regulators began directing producers to close some wells and reduce volumes in others.

•••

Oklahoma pharmacist to pay $1 million restitution after plea

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Prosecutors say an Oklahoma pharmacist has agreed to pay more than $1 million in restitution after pleading guilty to health care fraud.

Federal court records show 37-year-old Jeffrey Scott Terry pleaded guilty Monday to two felony counts of health care fraud that accused him of defrauding the federal Medicaid and Medicare programs.

A federal grand jury had indicted the licensed Mangum pharmacist in March, accusing him of submitting false Medicaid and Medicare claims for drugs that weren't actually prescribed or dispensed to patients.

In a plea agreement, Terry has agreed to pay more than $1.08 million in restitution and forfeit property in Greer County. Prosecutors say Terry faces up to 10 years in federal prison on each count and a fine of up to $250,000.