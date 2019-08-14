A Pottawatomie County 4-H member was recognized for her hard work and dedication during the 98th State 4-H Roundup held on OSU Campus on July 24-26th, 2019.

Hadley Griffith, of Shawnee, was named the winner of the Griffith Family Community Service Scholarship. This $1,200 award is sponsored by the Matt and Twana Griffith Family. She also received the Edmonson Ambassador Scholarship. This $2,500 award is sponsored by the Edmonson Ambassador Endowment. In addition, she was recognized as a member of the Blue Award Group.

An active 4-H'er for nine years, she is a member of her local 4-H Club, where her main project areas are public speaking, leadership and community service. In addition to her project work, Hadley has served in many leadership roles on the local, county, district, and state level. She has organized numerous community service projects and shows a great passion for helping those around her. Through her project work, she has impacted more than 77,000 people. Her favorite 4-H activity has been serving as a State 4-H Ambassador.

"I'm proud of the 2016 Book Drive I organized that reached five school across our county and raised more than 300 books for our local homeless shelter," Griffith said.

Some of her other activities and honors include Shawnee BancFirst Student Board, Dale Yearbook Committee and Shawnee VFW Post Voices of Democracy Champion.

Her advice for younger 4-H'ers is to get outside of your comfort zone.

"Try new things, even if it's just being the first person to volunteer or trying out a new project," she said. "The best part of 4-H is just on the other side of comfortable."

