DALE — Ripley jumped out to a 5-1 lead after two innings and staved off Dale 6-3 in a 2019 season opener Tuesday.

The hosts came within 5-3 with two third-inning runs but failed to score in their last four at-bats.

Dale registered six hits to go along with six walks but stranded nine baserunnners.

Leadoff batter Danyn Lang led the Lady Pirates offensively, going 2 for 3 with a home run, single and two runs.

Emmie Idleman had Dale’s only extra-base hit with a double. Ripley, last year’s Class A state runner-up, recorded three doubles.

Lady Pirate hurler Addie Bell gave up 10 hits and four earned runs in a seven-inning outing. Bell didn’t issue a walk and struck out four.

Dale will compete in the Ripley Tournament beginning Thursday. Its first assignment will be at 10 a.m. against Drumright.

Note: Compiled from staff reports.