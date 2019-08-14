The City of Shawnee has just hired Stacy Cramer Moore as its director of tourism. Moore begins her post Aug. 20.

Moore brings 15 years of experience in the fields of marketing, branding and tourism.

She earned a Master of Science in Community and Economic Development from Central Arkansas University in Conway, and since has worked with various communities in Oklahoma.

Immediately following her graduate education, she worked for the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. Moore served as a rural economic development specialist, supporting 26 counties and more than 190 communities.

She then moved to The U.S. Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources Conservation Service, working from Duncan. There she advised newly formed nonprofits by working with the board of directors to develop procedures and protocols for sustainability and compliance.

Most recently she served as the executive director of the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center & Garis Gallery of the American West.

Under her guidance the center received numerous awards, including: 2018 Best of American Attraction, Top Ten Museum of the West, Oklahoma’s Arts and Humanities Nonprofit of the Year, and Oklahoma’s tourist Attraction of the Year.