Sylwia Jerczynska attended Oklahoma City Community College and obtained her paramedic degree.

Jerczynska graduated from the Basic Academy with the Oklahoma Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training 2019.

She began her law enforcement career with the Shawnee Police Department in 2017 were she was a reserve officer.

"(I've) wanted to become a police officer since I was a little kiddo," Jerczynska said.

Jerczynksa has completed the field training program and has been assigned to patrol. She will join her fellow officers in the field.

She said she is excited to help and serve the community.