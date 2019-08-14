This summer, Adam M. Palinkas from Shawnee, OK joined outstanding elementary school students from across the country to take part in a unique academic development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Pathways to STEM, which took place at the University of Texas, Dallas.

Adam was nominated to attend the forum by his fourth-grade principal, Ms. Lea Ann Jones at Liberty Academy. In addition, Adam participated in the STEM program here at Gordon Cooper Technology Center earlier this summer. The STEM class at Dallas included public speaking, robot building, coding, crime scene investigation and medical training as to what to do when someone is injured and medical care is hours away.