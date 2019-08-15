This may be the last month to enjoy the Shawnee Public Library’s Batman display, which has been popular with kids and adults alike for years.

The owner of the Batman figurine collection, David James, is probably going to put it back in his home for good. Inspired by the Batman TV show he watched as a kid, James has been collecting Batman items for the past 30 years, he said.

“Once upon a time, I was able to buy a couple Batman things with some money I got from my first Communion in 1960,” James said.

James has searched comic book shops, grocery stores and malls for items to add to his collection, which now numbers a couple hundred, he said.

Originally from Massachusetts, James moved to Shawnee after retiring from the Marines. He has brought his collection to the library for the past few years, in hopes of bringing back some of people’s “nice childhood memories,” he said.

“A lot of kids, the librarians said, love seeing it,” James said.

Visitors can see the Batman masks, figurines and collector’s items displayed alongside library books until the end of August.