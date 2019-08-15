The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) has awarded 50 Oklahoma teachers with grants of up to $5,000 to support their classrooms. This is the first time OSDE has administered the Public School Classroom Support Grants. State law allows an individual or corporate taxpayer to designate a portion of a state tax refund to contribute to a fund for the grants – awarded annually on a statewide competitive basis.

The 2019-20 grants totaled $70,000.

Tracie Nowlin, a teacher at Bethel Lower Elementary, Bethel Public Schools, was among those teachers on the list.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to support the classroom needs of some of the state’s most dedicated and innovative teachers,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “As we reviewed nearly a hundred grant applications, we were excited to see many funding requests for collaborative learning. We know from research that interactive classrooms foster student understanding and enable individualized instruction that meets kids where they are. This grant, funded by the generous donations of Oklahoma taxpayers, will directly benefit thousands of Oklahoma students.”