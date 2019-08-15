On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded an $880,000 grant to Rose State College of Midwest City to help build a cyber security center that will assist in satisfying industry demand for trained workers.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded an $880,000 grant to Rose State College of Midwest City to help build a cyber security center that will assist in satisfying industry demand for trained workers. The grant, to be matched with $3 million in local investment, is expected to create 23 jobs and generate $100,000 in private investment.

“Training workers to compete for jobs in emerging sectors of the economy is a key focus of the Trump Administration,” U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Dr. John Fleming said. “This project will increase the number of individuals trained to work in cyber security and support the expansion of businesses in this growing industry cluster.”

The project will expand the George Epperly Business Building to include the Oklahoma Center for Cyber Security. This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments (ACOG). EDA funds ACOG to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.