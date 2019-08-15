OKLAHOMA CITY — The state of Oklahoma has all the ingredients for a perfect road trip. Travelers in the state will find incredible outdoor destinations, amazing restaurants and many other only-in-Oklahoma roadside stops — including more than 400 miles of Route 66, the most famous highway of them all.

A new project from the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department will leave viewers with a whole year’s worth of road-trip ideas.

The department has partnered with Broken Arrow-based Retrospec Films on a 52-week Oklahoma Road Trip video series. The Oklahoma Road Trip will consist of weekly episodes that feature the Retrospec crew visiting three Oklahoma travel destinations and events. Their stops will include small-town festivals, legendary restaurants and some of the state’s most beautiful places.

“I’m very excited about the launch of this project,” said Lt. Governor Pinnell, who also serves as Secretary of Tourism and Branding. “This series will highlight the rich and unique experiences that Oklahoma offers, in a fun and innovative way. From outdoor destinations, to amazing museums and award-winning restaurants and attractions, Oklahoma has it all. If you want to see America, then you’ve got to see Oklahoma.”

The series will launch on Aug. 14, 2019, with two episodes. It will be available on TravelOK.com and on the department’s social media accounts.

The crew visited Pinnell at the Oklahoma State Capitol in the introductory episode, and then headed to Tulsa for Episode 2. There, they stopped at Welltown Brewing, The Tavern restaurant and the Tulsa Tough bike race.

Upcoming episodes feature the Heard on Hurd street festival in Edmond, Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy in Depew and Redbud Valley Nature Preserve in Catoosa.

TravelOK.com will be posting about the Oklahoma Road Trip team’s adventures using the hashtag #RoadTripOK. Oklahomans are encouraged to share their own road trip photos using the #RoadTripOK hashtag.