A Shawnee man charged in the traffic deaths of two Tecumseh teenagers was bound over for trial Thursday following a three-hour preliminary hearing.

Roger D. Flint's hearing was held in Pottawatomie County District Court.

Special District Judge David Cawthon ruled Flint should stand trial on both counts of first-degree manslaughter and his formal arraignment is now scheduled for Oct. 9.

Flint, 62, was formally charged in Pottawatomie County District Court in April and is accused of causing the deaths of Tecumseh High School students Logan Don Deardorff, 18, and Shelby Danielle Johnson, 17, on Jan. 26, 2019.

According to the accident report, Flint was driving a 2019 Honda Accord eastbound on 45th Street near Aydelotte Street, west of Kickapoo,when he allegedly rear-ended a Ford Mustang occupied by the teens on Jan. 26. Witnesses told police his vehicle ran off the road several times at a high rate of speed before the crash, the report shows.

Flint was hospitalized for his injuries and later released, but the formal investigation into what happened took more than two months and resulted in felony charges being filed on April 16.

The Shawnee Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigated the January crash, with pre-crash data retrieved from Flint’s vehicle indicating the accelerator was fully engaged with no braking and no steering input when the crash occurred, according to the arrest affidavit, with the vehicle’s speed recorded at 122 miles per hour.

During the hearing, Assistant District Attorney Greg Wilson represented the state and Flint's defense attorney was Cregg Webb.

The state presented evidence of reckless driving at a high-speed.

The arrest affidavit filed with the charges alleges Flint had a prior history of seizures and accidents.

