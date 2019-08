Caney Valley Public School

Number of students

832

Number of administrators

4

Number of staff

87

School lunch prices

Free breakfast, lunch $2.50

Number of students who receive free or reduced-price lunches

63.58% percent

Number of bus routes

Eight

Superintendent

Rick Peters

High school principal: Travis Lashbrook

Junior High/Middle school principal: Derek Scheihing

Elementary school principal: Kelli Longan

Dates to Know

First day of school: August 12

Labor Day holiday: September 2

Fall break: October 16-21

Classes resume: October 22

Thanksgiving break: November 25-29

Classes resume: December 2

Winter break: December 23- January 3, 2020

Classes resume: January 6, 2020

Spring break: March 16-20, 2020

Classes resume: March 23, 2020

End of school: May 21, 2020

School commencement: May 21, 2020

How to get involved (PTO groups, etc.)

caneyvalleypto@yahoo.com or call 918-535-2205 elementary office.