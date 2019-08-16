Dale was a dominant force Thursday at the Ripley Invitational, blanking Carney (12-0), Tonkawa (8-0) and Glencoe (13-0).

RIPLEY — Three games, three runaways.

Dale was a dominant force Thursday at the Ripley Invitational, blanking Carney (12-0), Tonkawa (8-0) and Glencoe (13-0).

The three Pool 1 breezes put Dale in Saturday’s championship game against the Pool 2 victor.

Pool 2 games are scheduled for today.

All three of Dale’s victories were cut short by the run rule.

Dale hit Carney with an 11-run inning and Danyn Lang got the pitching win, allowing no hits and whiffing four in two innings. Anna Hester didn’t permit a hit in one inning of work.

Dale had 11 hits, including seven doubles — two by Addie Bell.

The Lady Pirates clubbed Tonkawa for 13 hits with Emmie Idelman tripling. Bell posted two more doubles and Sam Hartman added a two-bagger. Bell drove in three runs and earned the pitching victory with a four-inning one-hitter.

Glencoe gave up nine runs in the first inning and Lang earned the pitching win.

Ten Lady Pirates recorded one hit with Idelman and Lang doubling.

Dale improved to 3-1.

