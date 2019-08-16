United Way of Pottawatomie County has spent the summer months getting ready for its annual kickoff, which is Saturday.

Keeping in tradition with the past couple years, the local United Way is again featuring a singing competition.

The top four contestants in ‘The Voice’ competition are set to perform live at the United Way Campaign Kickoff Fiesta Aug. 17 at the FireLake Arena, 18145 Old Rangeline Road.

This year the competition will have two categories: Junior – under 16; and Upper – 17 and up. The top four performers in each category will perform live and a winner will be crowned in each category.

“We are excited to feature local talent through our competition,” Lindsay Dyer, United Way director, said.

Kickoff dinner

Dyer said an exciting fiesta is planned to engage the community and raise recognition of the organizations the United Way partners with each year.

The Kickoff will take place Saturday and will feature live music by United Way of Pottawatomie County ‘The Voice’ contestants, and offer a street taco-style dinner, a photo booth, and tons of fun, she said.

The nonprofit is teaming up again with Matt Johnson, Chef at the Theopolis Club, Dyer said, to create a unique flair for the dinner portion of the evening.

“Last year was fun for everyone and we are excited to provide an event for the whole family,” she said.

As final numbers for the 2019 campaign trickled in over the summer, she said she is excited to announce that the local United Way reached its goal of $500,000.

“We are so thankful for the generous support of our community and donors to help us reach our goal for 2019,” she said. “This year we added two new partner agencies and we are beyond excited for the 2020 Campaign and Kick Off event.”

Through the 2019 Campaign, United Way was able to support 21 Partner Agencies and in 2020 a total of 23 local nonprofits will be supported. United Way is happy to continue to play a role in that nonprofit community and facilitate the excellent work of our nonprofits, Dyer said.

To purchase tickets to the Kickoff Fiesta — featuring live music and street tacos — call the United Way office at (405) 273-4012 or contact any United Way Board Member or visit its Facebook Page.

For more information or to donate to United Way of Pottawatomie County, visit www.unitedwaypottco.org or call the office.