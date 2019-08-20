DALE — Washington held Dale to just three singles —by Jalynn Haley, Jayci Powell and Anna Hester — in registering a 6-2 victory Tuesday.

Both Dale runs were unearned as Washington finished with four errors.

Dale, 5-2, didn’t earn a walk. Washington combined nine hits with four walks.

Danyn Lang, Dale’s starter on the mound, was touched for three runs (two earned), two hits and two walks in 1/3 of an inning.

Reliever Addie Bell went the final 6 2/3 innings. She surrendered seven hits and three runs, all earned. Bell fanned four and walked two.

Dale posted two errors.

The Lady Pirates will participate in the Oklahoma State Festival Friday. Coach Andy Powell’s squad will kick off the day at 11:45 a.m. against Comanche at Stillwater High School. Dale will also oppose Velma-Alma at 2:45 at OSU’s Cowgirl Stadium.

