Sienna Deatherage twirled a three-hitter Saturday, leading Seminole to an 8-2 victory over McAlester.

McALESTER — Sienna Deatherage twirled a three-hitter Saturday, leading Seminole to an 8-2 victory over McAlester.

Deatherage strung together seven strikeouts and issued four walks in six innings.

Seminole chalked up nine hits with Kya Mitchell doubling and singling.

Addison Hill added two singles while Reese Street stole two bases.

The Lady Chieftains weren’t so fortunate Monday, dropping a 17-2 five-inning decision to visiting Purcell.

Purcell earned the run-rule decision by scoring 10 runs in the fifth.

Seminole fashioned just three hits with Street doubling.

Seminole, 2-3, will entertain Harrah today at 5 p.m.

Note: Compiled from staff reports.