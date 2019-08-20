Dr. Pat Taylor, OBU’s interim president, inspired new students for the year ahead during the traditional President’s Vision address Sunday, Aug. 18. Students gathered on the lawn east of the Geiger Center Sunday evening at 7 p.m. and heard Taylor’s vision for how they might be impacted during their time at OBU, and how they might in turn impact others.

Taylor has served as the University’s interim president since February. He retired in 2018 as president of Southwest Baptist University in Missouri, after serving in that role for 22 years. From 1986 to 1996, he served as OBU’s senior vice president and provost, responsible for academics, student development, admissions, religious life, library services and athletics.

The President’s Vision is part of Welcome Week, an annual week where new students are welcomed into the Bison family while learning school traditions, making new friends and building relationships with upperclassmen and professors. The week began Aug. 17, when more than 520 new students began their college journey on Bison Hill.

