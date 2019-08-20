The libraries and offices of the Pioneer Library System will be closed Sunday, Sept. 1, and Monday, Sept. 2, for the Labor Day holiday.

All libraries will reopen for their regular hours on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

During the closing of the physical buildings, the library’s digital services, such as OverDrive, Hoopla, Kanopy and more still will be accessible, as they are 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Find access to those services through the PLS website, www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org, or via the Pioneer Library System Connect App, available through the App Store for iPhone or Google Play for Android.