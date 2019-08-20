The Pirates of Dale went to 6-0 Monday by plundering Glencoe (16-4) and Drummond (12-0).

Dale also nipped Fort Cobb, 7-6, Saturday in the championship game of the Dale Tournament.

A walk-off single by Cade Capps in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Dale the win over Fort Cobbs.

Carson Hunt racked up two doubles, scored once and drove in a run.

Ike Shirey not only went 3 for 3 with two runs but also picked up the pitching win by retiring the only batter he faced in the top of the seventh.

Starter Jaxon Wright, who went the first 6 2/3 innings, gave up six runs but only three were earned. He fanned four.

Cade McQuain added two singles.

Dale run-ruled Glencoe in four innings and needed just three innings against Drummond.

Hunt was the hitting star versus Glencoe with two doubles, a 2-run home run and three RBI. Jono Johnson contributed a grandslam HR and five runs batted in.

Tanner Collins whiffed three batters.

Shirey went 3 for 3, including a double, against Drummond. David Herring blasted a double and home run en route to five RBI while Cole Capps added two singles.

Winning pitcher Dallen Forsythe registered five strikeouts in three innings.

Dale will entertain Amber-Pocasset at 4:30 today.

Note: Compiled from staff reports.