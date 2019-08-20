PRAGUE—Exterminated. The Prague Lady Devils squashed the Alva Lady Goldbugs, 19-0 in four and a half innings of play, Tuesday.

Beth Denney took no time at all to show her dominance on the mound for Prague. Denney struck out the first six Alva batters she faced and got plenty of run support from her running mates. Denney finished the game with 10 strikeouts.

Prague put up three runs in the bottom of the first then added four more to take a 7-0 lead into the third inning.

Adyson Auld and Demi Manning each drove in a run apiece in the first inning. Auld’s RBI was on a double to left field. She matched that effort in the second inning with another run scoring double. Denney helped her own cause, in the second frame, with and RBI triple to left field.

Alva finally touched Denney, slightly, in the top half of the third. The first two batters hit single, but Denney registered her seventh strike out and forced the final two outs into grounders. Threat over.

The Lady Red Devils erupted for seven more runs in the third, taking a 14-0 lead. Prague scored the seven runs on six hits and took advantage of an Alva error in the inning.

Prague’s eight and nine hole hitters each walked to set the table for the big inning. Diana Josi Goodman drove in the first run on a single. Diana Manning hit a scoring single, then Auld had a sacrifice fly that scored another. Hodges doubled to left to score the third run of the inning. Demi Manning and Karsyn Coleman then got into the act with two more RBI singles. Abby Kipps drove in the final run.

Prague added five more runs in the fourth to increase the lead to 19-0.

Demi Manning went 3-for-3 on the day with two runs batted in and Auld finished with a 3-for-4 effort. She had two doubles and drove in four runs.

Prague will host the Ivan Schultz Memorial Tournament this Thursday through Saturday.

Prague will play Bethel at 12:30 pm then finish day one with a 6:30 pm match up with Holdenville.