Caney Valley SLAM 21st CCLC afterschool program is needing a bus driver for student drop off at only three stops. Student pick up at the elementary will be 5:15 p.m. and the final drop off will be 6 pm. So the route will be one hour Monday- Thursday. You must have Bus Driver CDLs. If you are interested, please call 918-536-2500 or 918-535-2205 ask for Kacy Medlin or email kmedlin@caneyvalleyschool.org.

The Ramona Chamber of Commerce annual ice cream social and ice cream making contest will be held on Monday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. with a 6 p.m. meet and greet at the tennis courts in Ramona. Start honing in those homemade ice cream-making skills. There will be hotdogs, chips, cookies, drinks and ice cream for all. If you are planning to enter feel free to contact Ashley Tilton at 918-536-7300 at the bank, email Courtneygagan1@hotmail.com or message the Ramona Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. Letting the Chamber know if you are entering is not necessary, it just helps them plan accordingly. They hope to see you all there. It is always a fun evening.

The Washington County Free Fair will be held at the fairgrounds in Dewey, Sept. 5-7. This is a fun, family-friendly event and this year will be a STEM-tastic time.

There will be events and interactive exhibits with a focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) for all ages. As always come see the handmade quilts, canning items, fresh produce, 4-H and FFA exhibits, livestock and have some yummy food. Stay tuned for more updates or contact the OSU Extension Office at 918-534-2216.

Looking for a place to hold your family reunion, bridal shower or home-based business party? The Ramona Senior Citizen building is for rent for $25 a day. It contains a full kitchen, restroom and seating for right at 65 people. It is the perfect location to have your event as it is located right next to the park and there is also covered outdoor tables/seating and room to grill. Please contact Betty Nichols 918-440-9115 for more information. Currently the Senior Center is being rented out every weekend! What a great thing for our community. If you want to have an event, make your reservation soon.

The Fisk-Leffler American Legion Post is open for business. This gorgeous remodeled early 1900s building can seat up to 150 people . It has a fully-equipped kitchen, spacious bathrooms that are large enough for wedding parties, and new round table seating that is available. If you are interested in renting the facility, contact Lester Gagan at 918-671-1919 or email Lester.Gagan@yahoo.com. It can be rented on a daily for $100 or $50 on a half day basis. Also, make sure to “like” the American Legion Fisk-Leffler Post 334 on Facebook.

The Ramona Senior Citizens meet at the Senior Citizen on Main Street every Tuesday at 10 a.m. to play games and stay for lunch! The first and third Tuesdays of the month, the Washington County Nutrition Services brings lunch at noon and the cost is $2 per person. The other weeks of the month, attendees are to bring a dish for a pot luck lunch.