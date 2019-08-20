Shawnee concluded Saturday’s Broken Arrow Tournament on a positive note with its first victory of the season, an 11-7 decision over Broken Arrow’s junior-varsity.

BROKEN ARROW — Shawnee concluded Saturday’s Broken Arrow Tournament on a positive note with its first victory of the season, an 11-7 decision over Broken Arrow’s junior-varsity.

Starting pitcher Baylie Enright earned the win, permitting five hits and four runs (2 earned) in three innings.

Carly Torbett was the offensive ringleader at 3 for 4 with a home run, two doubles and five runs batted in. She scored three times.

Tatum Sparks was 2 for 4 with a double, triple and two runs.

Shawnee was upended 8-1 by Sequoyah-Tahlequah and 6-5 by Yukon earlier in the day.

Sparks was the only SHS multiple hitter against Sequoyah-Tahlequah with a solo home run and single. Mia Gipp added a double. The Lady Wolves were outhit 10-6.

Yukon broke a 5-all tie with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.

Shawnee, which led 3-0 after one inning, recorded 13 hits to just six for Yukon, but the Lady Wolves stranded eight runners.

Kali Kasterke posted Shawnee’s only extra-base hit, a double, to go along with a single.

Sparks added three singles.

Shawnee, 1-6, will travel to Carl Albert today for a 5 p.m. matchup.

Note: Compiled from staff reports.