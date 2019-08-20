RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – The Bison women’s soccer team was picked to repeat as champions of the Great American Conference as voted on by the conference coaches on Tuesday afternoon.

Oklahoma Baptist received 34 points and five first-place votes in the coaches’ poll as they were picked to win their third consecutive title. The Bison have won the past two regular season crowns with a combined record of 21-0-3, and last year claimed the GAC Tournament championship for the first time in program history.

Southwestern Oklahoma State is projected to finish in second place with 27 points and one first-place vote. The two sides have met in the last two GAC Championships.

Ouachita Baptist rounds out the top three with 25 points, just edging out fourth-place Harding with 24 points. Southern Nazarene is picked to finish fifth, earning 17 points and the final first-place vote. East Central is slated for sixth with 11 points, while Northwestern Oklahoma State finished in seventh with nine points.

Oklahoma Baptist opens their regular season on Thursday, Sept. 5 when they welcome Washburn to the OBU Soccer Complex at 6 p.m.