A new charge has been filed against one of two suspects charged in a June racial assault outside a downtown Shawnee bar, with prosecutors alleging Devan Nathaniel Johnson, on July 24, threatened to get a gun and perform an act of violence against those involved in the incident.

Back in July, Pottawatomie County District Attorney Allan Grubb announced formal charges for two suspects in what he called a “vicious, racist attack” in Shawnee.

Brandon Wayne Killian, 28, of Nichols Hills, and Johnson, 24, Harrah, were formally charged in connection with the June 22 assault.

Now Johnson faces a new misdemeanor count as Grubb has charged him with threatening to perform and act of violence. Based on witness statements, Johnson now faces the additional count in Pottawatomie County District Court. In the new charge, Johnson is accused, on or about July 24, of threatening to get a gun and allegedly making racial threats to get those relative or incidental to the assault at the Brickhouse Saloon, with threats to harm or kill, all in circumstances that were credibly understood by two witnesses, the August filing reads.

Both suspects were initially charged in July with felony aggravated assault and battery and are accused of assaulting Jarric DeShawn Carolina, 36, by “jumping and beating him to the point of being unconscious, with such force and violence and did thereby inflict bodily injury,” the charge reads.

Both defendants are also charged with felony conspiracy as well as a misdemeanor count of malicious intimidation or harassment (race). That hate crime charge alleges they shouted at Carolina with intent to intimidate and harass Carolina because of his race.

In addition, Killian, who was captured on video hitting himself before officers took photos of his injuries in a police interview room, also faces a felony of preparing false evidence. That charge alleges he intentionally altered his appearance by punching himself in the face repeatedly to appear he was injured, the filing reads.

Johnson, of Harrah, has a new $100,000 arrest warrant issued on the new charge. He had previously been out of jail on a $25,000 bond relating to the original charges. His next court date on the first case is expected Aug. 27, while Killian's next court date isn't listed. According to court records, Killian failed to appear in court and he also has a $100,000 arrest warrant.

