Donald Joe Merchant, 76, of Shawnee, succumbed to a lengthy illness on Aug. 17, 2019.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m. at First Christian Church (DOC), 1625 N. Broadway, Shawnee.

