Results from the volunteer-driven Street and Traffic Committee survey on downtown Bartlesville parking are in. The committee launched the survey in hopes of obtaining public input on downtown parking practices with an eye toward possible improvements to the current system.

The survey, which ended last month, included 16 questions aimed at determining the current level of satisfaction with downtown parking, maximum time limits, where most people are parking on a regular basis and which measures are most likely to deter violations.

According to city of Bartlesville Director of Engineering Micah Siemers, 1,337 people responded to the survey.

“The majority of those individuals were generally satisfied with the parking downtown, though it appears there are some items that we could try to address to make the experience better,” he said. “While the current situation — and, really, any modifications we could make — won’t ever satisfy everyone, I am pleased that it appears we can improve things without drastic modifications.”

Highlights of the survey include:

— The vast majority of respondents said they are customers/visitors to the downtown area or that they work downtown

— 45% said they are satisfied with the current downtown parking system, while 20% said they are “not very” satisfied and 17% said they are “very satisfied.” Eleven percent said they are not satisfied at all and 5% said they are “extremely satisfied.”

— 65% go downtown three or more times per week.

— 72% typically park downtown during the day on weekdays, with 41% parking in the evenings and 44% on the weekends.

— The majority of respondents said they park downtown for fewer than two hours per day.

— More people park on Frank Phillips Boulevard (66%) and Johnstone Avenue (58%) than other downtown streets.

— Nearly 65% of those who responded say they do not want metered parking, and a majority said metered parking would deter them from going downtown.

— A majority of respondents said downtown customers should expect to walk no more than two blocks to reach their destination.

— 84% said they had not received any parking citations in the past 12 months.

— The majority (77%) said the current $15 fine for parking too long in a space is appropriate.

Siemers said the Street and Traffic Committee will discuss the results of the survey during their Sept. 12 meeting.

“The committee will discuss the results in more detail and begin planning for acquiring more public input,” he said. “That input will likely include a public meeting intended specifically for feedback from the community later this summer or fall.”

To view the survey’s results, visit www.cityofbartlesville.org

— Kelli Williams, city of Bartlesville