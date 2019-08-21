After this year’s fall football season, one Oklahoma family will have a solid game plan to save for college. The Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan’s (OCSP) Pigskin Piggybank Sweepstakes kicks off this week. The winning family will receive $5,529 toward an OCSP account, and OCSP will kick in $5,529 to the winner’s school.

“Fall is a great time to develop a winning strategy to save for college,” said State Treasurer Randy McDaniel, board chair for OCSP. “We typically encourage saving at an early age to give accounts more time to grow, but this sweepstakes incentivizes families of all students to get into the game and start saving for the future.”

Beneficiaries of all ages are eligible to win. One randomly chosen family will receive a $5,529 OCSP account on behalf of their child. The sweepstakes begins today and ends at 5 p.m. on October 11. To enter, simply fill out the form here. The winner will be recognized at his or her school later this fall, where OCSP will also make a $5,529 donation to the winning student’s school.

“The influence educators have on our children is strong, and we want to encourage more conversations about higher education in Oklahoma. To reward that partnership and thank our schools, a financial contribution to the winner’s school will also be made,” said McDaniel.

The winner will be selected after the sweepstakes closes on October 11. The sweepstakes is open to Oklahoma residents who are parents, grandparents or legal guardians who are at least 21 years old and have a child or grandchild who is also an Oklahoma resident. Sweepstakes entry, official rules and additional information are available here.

For more information about the Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan visit www.ok4saving.org or call (877) 654-7284. Funding for OCSP prizes comes from the marketing budget of the Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan; no state funds are used.