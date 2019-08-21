A year ago, the Shawnee Wolves were stepping up into the land of the unknown, Class 6A Division II football. The Wolves scratched and clawed their way into two district wins, showing that they can compete at the higher level.

“6A is so much tougher than 5A, top to bottom,” said Shawnee head coach Billy Brown. “We got our feet wet last year and are really looking forward to it this year.”

The Wolves enter the 2019 season with some critical parts unknown, namely at the quarterback position. Shawnee loses the services of 2-year starter Heath Hunter to graduation and are looking to fill those mighty big shoes.

Dre Evans and Karson Conway appear to be engaged in a battle for the starting role. “They are working hard and they keep improving,” Brown said.

