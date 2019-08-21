Bartlesville School District School bond passes

Voters in the Bartlesville Public School District gave a big thumbs up to two school bond proposals Tuesday, totaling $17.9 million. The proposals cover a wide variety of needs affecting every school in the district, ranging from building security to classroom instruction to student activities and transportation.

According to unofficial results from the Washington County and Osage County Election Boards, the two propositions passed overwhelmingly with the first question, $16.065 million for in-school needs, receiving nearly 81% of the vote in favor, while the second question, $1.85 million for transportation requirements, gaining nearly 83% support.

Community supporters of the bond issues joined with teachers, students and school administrators Tuesday night during a watch party for the results at Bartlesville High School’s Freshman Academy.

When the outcome was decisive, the room burst in to cheers and applause. Bartlesville Public School District Superintendent Chuck McCauley thanked the community for its overwhelming support.

“I know in the last 30 years the highest percentage of victory was 76%. I think that says a lot about our community’s support and the confidence and the direction we’re headed for our kids. I appreciate all your involvement,” McCauley said.

By state law, school bond issues must be approved by at least 60% of voters.

Daycare worker bites child and is arrested

A Bartlesville daycare worker was charged with a felony count of child abuse after reportedly biting a child on the arm Tuesday.

Ashlee Maree Estes, 30, is being held on a $10,000 bond in the Washington County Detention Center and is to have no contact with the alleged victim or be within 300 feet from the daycare in which the incident occurred.

According to the probable cause affidavit, police were dispatched to the front lobby of the Bartlesville police department to meet with a parent whose child had been bitten on the arm by the child’s teacher at Kiddie Korner Childcare & Learning Center, 112 S. Creek Ave.

The probable cause affidavit stated that the child was bitten on the upper left arm and showed bite marks consistent with a human mouth. An employee of the childcare center witnessed Estes pick the victim up from the floor, bite him on the arm and set him back down. The employee said the child began crying immediately. Police viewed video surveillance of the incident and saw Estes pick up the child, bring him close to her face and set him back down.

According to the probable cause affidavit, it was unclear if Estes bit the child.

Work on Madison and Harvard result in lane closures

Lane closures planned for Madison Boulevard near Harvard Avenue beginning Monday will facilitate an ongoing sewer line replacement project underway in the area, Director of Engineering Micah Siemers said this week.

“Triangle construction will be closing the southbound lanes on Madison Boulevard beginning Monday, Aug. 19, to begin work replacing sanitary sewer lines as part of the Harvard Sanitary Sewer Reconstruction Phase 2 project,” Siemers said.

He said two-way traffic will be permitted throughout the project despite the closures.

“Two-way traffic will remain open but will be limited to one lane in each direction, utilizing the northbound lanes between Harvard and the north driveway of East Cross United Methodist Church,” he said. “Once work is completed on the southbound lanes, traffic will be switched over to the southbound lanes with work taking place on the northbound lanes.

“We anticipate this closure will last about two to three weeks if work progresses as planned with no delays.”

The overall project consists of replacing an existing 15-inch sanitary sewer line located behind the homes on the south side of Harvard Drive between Madison Boulevard and Arbor Drive. The project is part of a larger project that included the sewer line west of Madison to Brookline, which was completed in June.

