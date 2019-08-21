Six volunteers helped the Shawnee Environmental Crimes program and Deputy Shaun Copelin clean up the community.

These volunteers included Shanda McDonald, Garrette McDonald, Amanda Reich, Chris Lockaby, Kim Lockaby and John Buettner.

Copelin explained everyone worked for hours and cleaned up a bunch of trash.

"They picked up approximately 500 pounds of trash. A dozen tires. A couch and Lazy Boy chair," Copelin said.

Though it was tough work, Copelin explained everyone was happy to volunteer again.