PERRY — Two quality pitching performances from Kylee Akehurst provided Tecumseh with victories over Fletcher, 3-2, and Perry, 4-1, Thursday at the Perry Tournament.

Akehurst stymied Fletcher on seven hits. She fanned two and walked three.

Ayzia Shirey reached base on a first-inning error, stole second and scored on Katlyn Fleming’s single to center.

Tecumseh went up 3-0 with two runs in the top of the fourth. Shaelee Cranford tripled, scoring Taryn Alexander. Cranford then scored on an error by the centerfielder.

Fletcher scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

Akehurst tossed a six-inning eight-hitter versus Perry. She didn’t issue a walk and fanned one.

Tecumseh broke a 1-all tie with three runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Shirey led the nine- assault with a triple, double and one run. Emily Bingham doubled and singled while Bristin Hayes doubled.

Tecumseh committed one error.

The Savages, 8-2, will continue tournament play today, taking on Chickasha at 11:30 a.m. and Blackwell at 4 p.m. Tecumseh will play Ponca City at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.