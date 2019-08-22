Two suspects were taken into custody after allegedly stealing $5,000 worth of property from an Ardmore residence Monday morning.

Ardmore Police Department Corporal Matt Miller said officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of 12th Ave NW around 9 a.m. in reference to a burglary in progress.

“Whenever officers arrived on scene there was still one suspect on scene,” Miller said.

Officers took the 40-year-old woman, of Ardmore, into custody for second degree burglary and, upon further investigation, discovered that there was still another suspect at large.

The second suspect, a 41-year-old man from Ardmore, was located at the 200 block of Sam Noble and taken into custody for second degree burglary and possession of stolen property, Miller said.

“They arrived on location there and were able to take him into custody with some of the property that was being reported as stolen from the residence,” Miller said. “Additional property was also found at a third location, but that was a private residence.”

The stolen property included a motorized wheelchair, stereo, TV, jewelry and some antiques, Miller said. “I’m sure there’s probably more stuff than that, but quite a bit of property from the estimation.”

The suspects caused an additional $2,000 worth of property damage to the residence, which officers believe was vacant, upon entry.

“It was kind of just random, we don’t have anything to believe that they knew who they were,” Miller said. “The actual owner of the house had been deceased and it was a family member of the deceased person that had been kind of a caretaker for the property.”



