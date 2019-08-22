Related photo gallery



MEEKER— Football is in the air and two local squads padded up for some scrimmage time Thursday evening. The Meeker Bulldogs hosted the scrimmage and the Bethel Wildcats joined along with the Crooked Oak Oilers and Western Height Jets.

The scrimmage began with a rapid fire session, with Meeker and Crooked Oak on offense first. Bethel and Western Heights started out on defense.

Meeker's Caden Wolford looked like he was in midseason form already. He had several quality carries during the session. Not far behind was quarterback Jacob Martin. Martin had some good throws and made a few plays with his feet and his football smarts. Martin is heading into his fourth season as Meeker's quarterback.

Bethel, on defense, did get some digs in on the Bulldogs and Oilers. Bethel's defensive strength looks to be in the back half. Devin Acklin, and the rest of the secondary had a solid outing.

When the script was flipped, Bethel's Gunner Smith picked up right where he left off last season. Smith was accurate and the passing game was in sync. Acklin made several catches and made many defenders miss.

On defense, it took Meeker a few plays to get on the same page. However, when they got there, they began making plays. Wolford and fellow linebacker JJ Bloomer made lots of noise in the middle of the field.

Meeker will open the season on August 30, when they travel to face Luther. Bethel gets started a week later when they play host to the Tecumseh Savages.