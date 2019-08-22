Former Seminole State College Head Baseball Coach Lloyd Simmons has been named to the 2019 National College Baseball Hall of Fame induction class. This year’s class will be inducted as a part of the College Baseball Night of Champions celebration Nov. 1-2 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“What a fantastic class,” said Mike Gustafson, president and CEO of the National College Baseball Hall of Fame. “These guys hit all the marks as Hall of Famers and are all very deserving.”

Simmons won 1,804 games during his tenure at Seminole State in Oklahoma. He led 13 teams to the NJCAA College World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado, and 43 of his former players made it to Major League Baseball. He served as SSC’s head baseball coach from 1976-2001 and 2012-2016.

Simmons is one of only 12 college baseball coaches to win more than 1,500 games. He is also the only inductee in the 2019 class from Oklahoma.

Other honorees include University of Texas third baseman Dave Chalk (1969-72), Florida A&M outfielder Andre Dawson (1973-75), University of Southern California pitcher Wally Hood (1947-48), Cal State Fullerton outfielder and pitcher Mark Kotsay (1994-96), Florida State head coach Mike Martin (1980-2019), NCAA Director of Championships Dennis Poppe (1987-2013) and Ferrum College pitcher Billy Wagner (1991-93).

“Our voting committee continues to do an outstanding job,” Gustafson said. “They represent so much history as college baseball media members, active and former coaches, retired umpires, past inductees, college baseball historians and former players. Their experiences and knowledge are reflected in this class.”

Tickets for the 2019 induction will be available on the Night of Champions website at www. cbfnightofchampions.org. For more information, contact Mike Gustafson, National College Baseball Hall of Fame president and CEO, at gus@collegebaseballfoundation.org