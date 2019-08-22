After just four months, Josh Goff is returning to the Branson stage for one night.

On Sunday, August 25, Goff will return to Branson as a part of comedic legend Terry Wayne Sanders’ “40th Anniversary Homer Lee and Friends Farewell Show”. The show will feature multiple acts from around Branson. Many know Sanders from his work as Mr. M. Balmer, Colonel Paisley Parnell, Dr. Harris and Alexander Osterman at Silver Dollar City. Sanders can also be found at the Americana Theatre performing in CJ Newsom’s Classic Country and Comedy Show as the house comedian.

Branson Dreams

For the past two years, Goff has been living and performing in Branson, Missouri. As a performer at Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede, Goff entertained the masses during each show by dancing, driving wagons and egging on a friendly competition between the north and south. At Silver Dollar City, Goff won the coveted roles of Alphie and Ralphie Bolin, those two notorious train robbers of the Frisco Silver Dollar Line.

“For most people work is a day spent behind a desk in an office. For me it was fun costumes, showmanship and putting smiles on the faces thousands,” said Goff. “It was a dream come true!”

Return to Grove

In April, Goff returned to his hometown of Grove as the Special Events Coordinator for the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce. Goff oversees community events such as ‘Food Truck Friday’, the Grove Farmer’s Market and more. Goff has plans to roll out several new events coming this fall and winter including ‘Ghosts of Grove Haunted History Tour’.

“I saw a lot of potential in my hometown and I wanted to make a difference, to be the change I wanted to see in the community,” said Goff.

The Entertainment Bug

Despite the move, Goff still has a passion for the theatre stage and silver screen. Goff has written, starred in and produced two feature-length films and a viral Facebook mini-series, all of which have co-starred Sanders.

The two met in person a decade ago when Goff attended the Shepherd of the Hills Outdoor Drama. Prior to their meeting, Goff had only known Sanders through his work as ‘Terry the Tour Guide’ on the Vacation Channel.

“I remember how excited I was to meet the face of Branson, Missouri,” said Goff.

Since that meeting, Goff has traveled the United States as a professional look-alike for multiple characters from the popular book and film series ‘The Twilight Saga’ and starred in numerous stage productions, including ‘The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas’.

The 40th Anniversary Homer Lee and Friends Farewell Show

Sanders’, who is celebrating his ruby anniversary in the industry, has entitled the sold out variety show, ‘Homer Lee and Friends Farewell Show’.

Sanders has worked with Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, the late Bob Hope, had a reoccurring role in the hit show ‘Hee-Haw’ and has won ‘Comedian of the Year’ seven times.

The show will feature upwards of fifteen acts, which will include the Brachlers, CJ Newsom, Jamie Haage, George Dyer and the Homestead Pickers. Goff will reprise his signature role as Martha Betterfield, friend and confidant to Sanders’ character Grandma Beulah. Sanders has had several souvenirs created for the show including t-shirts, mugs and even wine.

“It’s an honor to be a part of this historic event. For the better part of the last ten years, my relationship with Terry has grown from that of a protégé and mentor to a close friend and co-star,” said Goff. “Terry has had an incredible career and I am so glad I have gotten to be a part of it.”

To learn more about Josh Goff and his upcoming projects you can like his Facebook page at facebook.com/joshgoffofficial. For those unable to attend the sold out Farewell Show, DVDs will be made available eight weeks after the production at www.homerlee.com.