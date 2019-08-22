MAYSVILLE — Jordan Brewer and Aubrey Williams posted pitching victories Thursday as Maud captured two victories at the Maysville Tournament.

Maud ripped Wanette 13-0 in three innings as Olivia Burris smacked two doubles and a single. Madison Dustman had an RBI triple.

Against Maysville, Maud scored a single run in the bottom of the fifth inning for a 4-3 decision. Brewer blasted a home run while Dustman added two singles. Burris recorded a two-bagger.

Williams notched three strikeouts.

Maud, 4-4, will be idle today but will tackle a yet-to-be-determined tournament foe at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.