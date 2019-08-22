The Maud Lady Tigers won one and lost one in a three-day with Wynnewood and Wanette at Wanette Tuesday.
In the first game against Wynnewood, Maud came up just short, falling 5-4.
Aubrey Williams had six strikeouts in the loss.
Jordan Brewer and Madison Dustman both went 2 for 3, while Olivia Burris was 2 for 2 and Jennifer Collins was 1 for 2.
The Lady Tigers fared better in the second game, sweeping past Wanette with a 21-1 victory.
Williams, Dustman and Collins were all 2 for 3 in that game. Brewer went 2 for 2 and had six strikeouts. Braylee Fletcher went 1 for 2, and Alyssa McKenna and Kayleigh Gensman were each 1 for 1.
Maud's next appearance will be Aug. 22-24 at the Maysville Tournament.
Note: Report compiled by Tina Bridenstine.