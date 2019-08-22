SHAWNEE – On Friday, August 20, at 7pm, Delaynna Trim, Curator of Collections, will be speaking on the inspiration for the current exhibit, Journey Back in Time: The History of the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art and the history of the museum. This exhibit continues until September 1. The lecture and reception is free and all are welcome. The reception is hosted by the Friends of the MGMoA.

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is celebrating their centennial this year, having opened on the St. Gregory’s campus under the watchful eye of founder Fr. Gregory Gerrer, OSB. Fr. Gerrer started collecting for the museum as early as 1904 while he was in Europe refining his painting skills. Fr. Gerrer realized how privileged he was to travel and see these great museums and sites around the world, so he wanted to bring the art and cultures of the world to Oklahoma.

“Fr. Gerrer founded the museum 100 years ago with the express purpose of bringing the world to Oklahoma,” said Delaynna Trim, Curator of Collections for the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art. She continued, “Most art museums started out as someone’s personal collection, but we started out as a museum for the people of Oklahoma from day one. We keep this in mind today as we continue building on the legacy of Fr. Gerrer and educating Oklahomans.”

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is located on the OBU Green campus at 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is free during June, July, and August thanks to the generous donations of the Arvest Foundation, Avedis Foundation, BancFirst, and St. Gregory’s Abbey. Visit www.mgmoa.org for more information.

This exhibition is funded in part by the Avedis Foundation, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, Allied Arts, and the Mr. and Mrs. R. J. Wissinger Memorial Fund. For accommodations on the basis of disability or more information on this exhibit, call the museum at (405) 878-5300.