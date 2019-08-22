PRAGUE— The Red Devils of Prague chalked up 26 hits in eight innings Thursday in riddling Bethel, 10-0, and Alva, 19-0, at the Prague Tournament.

Both games were run-rule affairs.

In its four-inning opener, Prague received a one-hit, three-walk pitching performance from Tessa Cooper. Cooper was backed by a nine-hit attack which included home runs from Josi Goodman, Beth Denney and Demi Manning. Denney was 3 for 3 with two runs and two runs batted in. Manning and Goodman shared the RBI lead with three.

Taylor Hodges added a double to go along with two stolen bases.

Skylar Pollard had Bethel’s sole hit.

Alva was stopped in 4 ½ innings as Prague combined 17 hits with seven walks.

Karsyn Coleman posted two of Prague’s five doubles and drove in three runs. Also doubling were Adisyn Auld, Denney and Hodges. Diana Manning, Demi Manning and Auld finished with three hits apiece. Auld led Prague with four runs batted in and Coleman had three.

Denney, the winning pitcher, registered 10 strikeouts and gave up just two hits

Prague, 4-2, was also slated to play Holdenville Thursday but inclement weather forced the game to be rescheduled for 6:30 today. Prague also has tourney games scheduled today against Bristow at 11 a.m. and Spiro at 2.

Bethel also lost Thursday decisions to Henryetta and Cushing.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.