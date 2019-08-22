What some would call a tragedy, Owen Looper has turned into a success story.

Looper, the son of State Trooper John and his wife Jennifer Looper, had a bright future ahead of him in the world of diesel mechanics. However in November 2017, Looper was attacked without warning by a fellow vo-tech student over a difference of opinion. The student picked Looper up by his waist and threw him over his shoulder, breaking Looper's neck.

Despite having to turn down a previously accepted job as a diesel mechanic with Peterbilt in Joplin because of being paralyzed, Looper has forgiven his assailant and does not want him to go to jail, stating that "he wouldn't make it in prison."

After extensive therapy in Colorado, Looper has regained the use of both arms and one of his hands. Looper is still working on regaining the use of his thumbs, but has passed the driver's test for a handicapped individual.

Amy Jarvis is spearheading the Second Annual Bridging the Road to Recovery Car, Truck and Bike Show, a is a fundraiser to help Looper with the care that he needs. In 2018, during the first ever Road to Recovery event, Jarvis helped raise $20,000 for Looper so that his home could be wheelchair accessible. The event was so packed at the Grove Community Center that the city agreed to the use of Wolf Creek Park.

"[Bridging the Road to Recovery] is a benefit car show for Owen Looper," said Jarvis. "He is wanting to drive to go back to work. But he needs a vehicle equipped to do that."

With more than 30 classes available to enter, vehicles can be registered online or in person at 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 24 at Wolf Creek Park, although early registration is just $25. Classes include: Classic Muscle Cars, Modern Muscle Cars, Classic Original, Lifted Trucks, Slammed Trucks, Stock Trucks, Custom Jeeps, Stock Jeeps, Rat Rods, Volkswagen, American Motorcycles, Import Motorcycles, Chopper, Import Cars, 4X4’s, Modified Autos, and Work In Progress.

For the entrants, there will be coffee and doughnuts, and each entrant will receive a number. The emcees, Tony and Blake Gonzalez will be drawing from those numbers through out the day and will award winners with coupons to local restaurants. Judging will begin at 1 p.m., with awards will be given out at 4 p.m. Following the awards ceremony, there will be a cruise.

For attendees, there will be food trucks, live music, a 50/50 raffle, vendors and possible OKC Thunder entertainment.

"We are wanting to make Rollin' with Owen a non-profit for this area where if anybody who is disabled decides that they want to go back to work or try to better themselves, or are just wanting to get out of the house, [they can]. Just because life has handed you a situation, doesn't mean that you can't alter your life to adjust to the cards that you are dealt," said Jarvis.

Jarvis herself is disabled and required a prosthetic leg to return to work.

"If it hadn't been for my friends, I wouldn't have been able to pay what my insurance wouldn't pay for my leg, so I got to go back to work," said Jarvis. "It's kind of just paying it forward and trying to make it where people who want to go back to work or want to do something in life that they are able to do that. Being a disabled person, your daily cost or your monthly cost [of living], doesn't allow you to do something to better yourself because you are limited on what you have to spend your money on. So we want to fill that gap."

The Second Annual Bridging the Road to Recovery Car/Truck/Bike show will take place on Saturday, August 24 at Wolf Creek Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.