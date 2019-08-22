With the new school year comes new performances and a new competition season for the Shawnee High School Band.

According to band instructor Ryan Henigman, the next year looks promising with dedicated students.

"This is going to be a great season. We have some great leadership and we have some great student leaders in charge and really taking responsibility and kind of breathing new life into the Shawnee High School marching band," Henigman said.

Students in the band have been rehearsing since the end of July, Henigman said, and preparing for the new year.

"I am looking forward to a very fun show that the kids can get into, have fun with and also be competitive," Henigman said.

The band instructor explained in addition to new music and a new show, the band received a $1000 donation from BancFirst.

"We're going to buy a winter guard floor for our spring-winter guard," Henigman said. "(It) is a huge tarp (used) when they compete or when they tour. They have to take their own floor because we perform on gym floors...,"

Henigman said the SHS band will debut its new show at Shawnee's first football game Friday, Sept. 6 and their first competition of the year is Saturday, Sept. 28.

"I'm very proud of all of our students who are committed enough to come in at the end of summer and spend time with their teachers and their teammates and becoming a big family," Henigman said.