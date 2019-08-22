Seminole State College has chosen 21 students for Class XIII of the SSC Presidential Leadership program. PLC is a two-year scholarship program created to help students develop leadership skills and provide personal and professional growth opportunities.

“The Presidential Leadership Class provides students with unique opportunities to foster their leadership skills while developing academic growth,” said Seminole State College President Lana Reynolds. “We look forward to working with these outstanding students. They will have some great opportunities throughout the year to meet with state leaders, learn about state government and philanthropy, study leadership styles and volunteer their time,” she said.

The scholarship program was established to provide educational classroom and extracurricular activities to enhance leadership skills of students. Responsibilities of PLC members include volunteering for community service programs and campus events.

School officials throughout the College’s service area of Seminole, Lincoln, Pottawatomie, Hughes and Okfuskee counties are invited by President Reynolds to nominate high school seniors as candidates for the scholarship program each December. Other students are nominated by business owners and school officials. Participants are selected based on ACT scores, academic performance in high school and demonstrated leadership ability.

Freshman members of the President’s Leadership Class XIII include: Cale Ashcraft of Seminole; Connor Buchanan of Wewoka; Kandyce Davidson of Wewoka; Preston Davis of Oklahoma City; Kelsey Edminsten of Okemah; Candice Ervin of Holdenville; Callen Golloway of Blanchard; Jerome Hilton of Maud; Trevor Martin of Owasso; Tiffany Maxey of Catoosa; Sydney McClaskey of Maud; Brady McEntire of Daingerfield, TX; Isabella McGeisey of Shawnee; Shelby Moutaw of Strother; Jacob Pratt of Tecumseh; Hailey Satterfield of Shawnee; Carli Stafford of Wewoka; Rylee Treloar of Depew; Creed Watkins of Duncan; Sydney Whaley of Shawnee; and Channing Wortham of Shawnee.

Sophomore members of the President’s Leadership Class XII, returning for a second year in the program, include: Kristen Casteel of Shawnee; Jenny Chen of Tecumseh; Tie Ehler of Davenport; Adrienne Foster of Seminole; Kendra Hisaw of Stonewall; Beau Johnston of Weleetka; Brandon Jones of Seminole; Hanna Lay of Earlsboro; Charles Presley, Jr. of Seminole; Jake Robbins of Ft. Gibson; Jordan Rodriquez of Seminole; Nate Santiago of Southlake, TX; Kenzie Sheldon of Prague; Jace Wallace of Elmore City; Anthony Weeks of Wetumka; and Nathan Weeks of Wetumka.

The freshmen attended an orientation session at the College prior to the start of classes. They were also guests, along with their parents, at a reception held at the Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum on Tuesday, August 20, where they heard about the history of Seminole from Museum founder and former SSC Regent Melvin Moran. They also heard from Museum President and CEO Marci Donaho, who spoke about the history of the Museum and the importance of volunteerism.

During the fall semester, the students will participate in a variety of activities, including a “challenge adventure” team-building course, a visit to the Chickasaw Cultural Center in Sulphur, a trip to the Braum’s processing plant and bakery in Tuttle and a visit to the Food Bank of Oklahoma to volunteer.

For more information about the PLC, contact SSC Director of Community Relations Kristin Dunn, who serves as coordinator of the program, at 405-382-9218 or at k.dunn@sscok.edu.