August 24

The Shawnee community and surrounding areas are invited to Cops N Kids Saturday Aug. 24 from 1-4 p.m. at the Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center. The event is free and an opportunity where children and their families can learn about different areas of law enforcement.

August 24

The Soldiers For Christ is having their Third Annual Event this Saturday August 24 from 4-10 p.m. at Woodland Veteran Park Shawnee. They will be serving 500 hotdogs, 500 nachos and 1000 waters. In addition, they will have around 200 sacks of food to give out to anyone that may need it. Multiple churches are going to be there to pass out information. There will be bounce houses and other fun activities for children. The entire event is free.

August 25

The First Baptist Church of Shawnee is hosting a cook out Sunday, August 25 from 6-8 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the church. Attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite side of dessert. First Baptist Church is located at 227 N. Union Ave.